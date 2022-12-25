Three dead, 6 injured in Ogun accident

At least three people were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said two vehicles – a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AYB 88 XP and a truck were involved in the accident.

The FRSC official added that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical attention, while corpses were deposited at the Idera Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

READ ALSO: Five burnt to death in Ogun fuel tanker accident

The statement read: “A fatal crash occurred at 0550 early hours this morning a km away from Kara turning point. A total of 18 persons were involved and all were male adults.

“06 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately, 03 persons died in the crash and the remaining people were unhurt.

“02 vehicles were involved with registration number AYB 88 XP a Toyota Hiace bus and the second vehicle with no registration number on it.

“The Ogun State Commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar, sympathized with the family of the victims and advised motorists to obey simple rules.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now