Three dead as APC, PDP members clash in Oyo

At least three persons were confirmed dead during a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Thursday.

An eyewitness told journalists that 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the violent clash at the Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East local government area of the state.

Several motorcycles and vehicles were also destroyed in the fracas.

The eyewitness said the trouble started when the APC supporters pelted vehicles carrying their PDP rivals with stones and other objects near the venue of their meeting in the area.

READ ALSO: 2023: Makinde, Oyo PDP leaders at loggerheads over support for Atiku

He said: “PDP then got angry. And when retaliated, a leading member of the party and a member of the House of Representatives then picked up a gun and fired gunshots at the APC members. That was what led to free for all.

“The provoked attack saw many members of the APC injured with one of the party’s House of Assembly candidates escaped by the whiskers.”

The remains of dead victims had been deposited at the morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now