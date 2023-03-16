News
Three dead as APC, PDP members clash in Oyo
At least three persons were confirmed dead during a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Thursday.
An eyewitness told journalists that 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the violent clash at the Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East local government area of the state.
Several motorcycles and vehicles were also destroyed in the fracas.
The eyewitness said the trouble started when the APC supporters pelted vehicles carrying their PDP rivals with stones and other objects near the venue of their meeting in the area.
READ ALSO: 2023: Makinde, Oyo PDP leaders at loggerheads over support for Atiku
He said: “PDP then got angry. And when retaliated, a leading member of the party and a member of the House of Representatives then picked up a gun and fired gunshots at the APC members. That was what led to free for all.
“The provoked attack saw many members of the APC injured with one of the party’s House of Assembly candidates escaped by the whiskers.”
The remains of dead victims had been deposited at the morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the area.
