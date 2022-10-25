International
Three dead, including gunman, seven injured in US high school mass shooting
Three people including a 19-year-old gunman, were killed while seven were injured in a mass shooting at a St. Louis High School in Missouri, Mississippi, USA on Monday, the police said in a report on Tuesday morning.
According to the police, the gunman who was later identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris and a former student of the high school, had entered the Central Visual & Performing Arts High at about 9am through a locked door with a long gun and began his bloody massacre.
“The gunman who was killed by the police was heard shouting “You’re all going to f—ing die!” before he opened fire, killing a student and a teacher and wounding seven others before being shot dead by cops.
“A teen student, Alexandria Bell, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene and the adult victim, identified as physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, died at the hospital.
“Seven other people, all teenagers, are being treated for gunshot and shrapnel wounds at a local hospital,” the report said.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Mike Sack told reporters at a news conference that the suspect was a recent graduate of Central with no criminal history,
“After a gunfight with authorities, the suspect was taken into custody and later pronounced dead.”
Sack said the gunman entered the school with a rifle in an “aggressive, violent manner.”
“There was no mystery about what was going to happen. A motive remained unclear, but it was apparent the gunman may have been experiencing a mental illness,” he stated.
