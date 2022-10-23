Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Ogun State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Ahmed Umar, told journalists in Abeokuta that two vehicles – a Volvo mini truck and a Nissan car – were involved in the accident which occurred after Obada police station along the expressway at 7:15 a.m., on Sunday

He blamed the accident on route violation by the driver of the truck marked AKM 489 ZY.

Umar said: “The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the truck driver which resulted in a head-on collision with the car which has no registration number.

“Five men were involved in the accident, three of them died on the spot while the remaining two sustained injuries.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital Abeokuta for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.”

