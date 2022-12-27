Three die as angry youths set APC chairman’s house ablaze in Ebonyi

Angry youths on Monday evening set ablaze the house of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, at Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said three persons were also killed during a clash between supporters of Emegha and the APC House of Representatives candidate in Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Chima.

The incident, according to him, was caused by a struggle for supremacy between the two politicians.

The spokesman listed the victims as APC youth leader in the area, Kalu Egwu, the younger brother to the party chairman, Eme Orji, and a police inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) in the state.

Emegha’s Toyota Hilux van and a Toyota SIENNA space bus belonging to the police command’s tactical teams were also set ablaze by the youths.

He added that the command had commenced an investigation into the killing and destruction of property in the area.

Anyanwu said: “At about 1630hrs of December 26, a distress call was received that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied their boss, Mr. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the State’s APC Chairman.

“The open shoot-out was not far-fetched from previous grudges existing among the political factions.

“In the process, a youth leader identified as Kalu Egwu was fatally wounded, and later rushed to a neighboring hospital at Ohafia, Abia State where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Angered by his death, the youth of the area mobilized and went on a rampage, killing Eme Orji, a younger brother of the State APC Chairman and an Inspector of Police attached to SPU.

“The irate youth equally set ablaze the village house of Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, his Toyota Hilux van, and a Toyota SIENNA space bus belonging to the Police Command’s Tactical Teams.

“When the Tactical Teams were despatched to Ekoli-Edda to take control of the situation, they were ambushed by the youth of the area at the village entrance. However, the operatives manouevred unhurt.

“The bodies of the three deceased persons had been evacuated and deposited at different morgues in the state.”

“Two suspects were arrested among the irate youth while others are still at large.”

