Three die as fire guts BUA Cement factory in Sokoto

At least three persons were confirmed dead in a fire incident at BUA Cement factory in Sokoto State on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that three persons were also injured with equipment and other valuables destroyed in the inferno.

They added that the inferno was caused by a fuel tanker explosion near the factory.

The Fire Prevention Officer, Sokoto State Fire Service, Mr. Nuhu Lawal, confirmed the incident.

He said the agency had mobilised teams and firefighting equipment to the scene.

