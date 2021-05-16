Three die in Anambra communal clash | Ripples Nigeria

Police on Sunday confirmed that at least three persons died in a clash between Omor and Anaku communities in Anyamelum local government area of Anambra State.

The two agrarian communities have been having a protracted dispute over land.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, told journalists in Awka that normalcy has since been restored in the area.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Owolabi, personally led a team of operatives to quell the crisis between the communities.

The spokesman said the command is still gathering information on the extent of damage, adding that efforts were on to avoid deterioration of the situation and ensure lasting peace.

Ikenga said: “Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on ground to ensure safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies that have been deposited at the morgue.

“I will update you as the development unfolds.”

By: Mayowa Oladeji

