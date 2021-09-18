Metro
Three die in Bauchi auto crash
At least three people died on Friday in a ghastly motor accident in Darazo local government area of Bauchi State.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday.
He said the auto crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Friday.
Abdullahi said: “The driver of the car with registration number BAU569AA wrongfully overtook another vehicle, lost control, and crashed the car.
“A total sum of N21,000 was recovered from the scene of the accident.
“The name of the driver is Moses Kefas. There were four people – three males and one female – in the car.
“Among the deceased were two males and a female while one male was injured. We understand that the victims were residents of Rafin Zurfi area of Bauchi metropolis.
“From the information we got, they were traveling out of Bauchi for a promotion exercise when the unfortunate incident occurred.”
