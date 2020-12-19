Three die in Borno suicide attack

At least three persons including a female suicide bomber died in a suicide attack in Borno State on Friday night.

The Head of Rapid Response Team in the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Bello Dambatta, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the suicide bomber infiltrated Kaimari, a remote village in Borno State, and detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (EID) strapped to her body.

She died instantly with two other men.

Kaimara is located on the outskirts of Konduga local government of Borno State.

Dambatta said two other men were also injured in the explosion.

The SEMA official said: “The injured victims were rushed to a hospital in the area.

“So far only one person is on admission in the hospital because of the severity of his injury, the other injured person has been discharged.”

Borno State is the hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East.

The state had witnessed several terror attacks in the last 10 years.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had last month killed 43 rice farmers in the Zabarmari area of Borno State.

