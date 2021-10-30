Three die in Kwara auto crash

At least three persons died in a fatal auto crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Highway on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

He blamed the accident which involved a Toyota Corolla car and a commercial Mitsubishi pick-up van on speed limit violation.

The FRSC official revealed that the only survivor of the accident sustained serious injuries.

Owoade said: “Three persons lost their lives in the fatal crash which occurred in the early hours of this morning at Otte on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a private Toyota Corolla and a commercial Mitsubishi van. Four persons were involved but only one of them survived with fracture and head injuries.

“No item was recovered in the accident and the injured victim has been taken to the state’s General Hospital while the corpses have also been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

“We are pleading and will continue to plead with road users, especially drivers to reduce their speed. Speed kills and its mistake cannot be corrected.

“If the driver knew what would happen as a result of speed violation, he would have taken caution and exercised patience.

“Please let us learn from the experience of others. We do not have to learn by our own experiences because one may never have the opportunity to tell the tale.”

