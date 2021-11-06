Three die in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Olowotedo along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The spokesman of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said three vehicles – DAF truck, a Toyota Sienna, and a Toyota Camry – were involved in the accident which occurred at 4:07 p.m.

He said: “The accident was caused by the Toyota Camry car with no registration number. The car wrongfully overtook the truck loaded with empty crates and this caused the truck driver to lose control and rammed into the Toyota Sienna in front.

“Nine people were involved in the accident. Three persons died on the spot and two others sustained serious injuries. The Toyota Camry car which caused the accident escaped.”

“The Sienna marked SHS 31 XH and the truck with registration number AKD 361 XY had been taken to Redeemed Police Station for further investigation on the unfortunate crash.

“The deceased persons were deposited at a private morgue in Sagamu while the injured were taken to Famobis hospital in lotto, Mowe.”

