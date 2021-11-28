Three die in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead on Sunday in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the accident which involved two vehicles occurred in the Ogere area of the state.

He said two other victims of the accident had been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Umar said: “Five persons were involved in the accident which was between a Nissan car with registration Number, GH 597 LND and a Mack truck marked SMK 499 XU.

“The survivors are receiving treatment at a hospital here in Ogun State, while two of the dead were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

“Efforts are ongoing to extricate the third deceased from the wreckage.”

