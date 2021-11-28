Metro
Three die in Ogun auto crash
At least three persons were confirmed dead on Sunday in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the accident which involved two vehicles occurred in the Ogere area of the state.
He said two other victims of the accident had been rushed to a hospital for treatment.
READ ALSO: One dies in Ogun auto crash
Umar said: “Five persons were involved in the accident which was between a Nissan car with registration Number, GH 597 LND and a Mack truck marked SMK 499 XU.
“The survivors are receiving treatment at a hospital here in Ogun State, while two of the dead were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.
“Efforts are ongoing to extricate the third deceased from the wreckage.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...