Three die in Ogun auto crash

Three persons were confirmed dead at Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The spokesman of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

He said the incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. and it involved a blue Iveco truck marked AAB 414 ZY and a white Toyota Cabster with registration number XUR 601 XY.

Akinbiyi said: “The accident was caused by excessive speed and brake failure on the part of the Toyota Cabster which rammed into the broken down truck.

“The truck was set ablaze by hoodlums who believed the accident was caused by the truck driver.

“It took the intervention of TRACE, police, and the Ogun State Fire Service before normalcy could be restored on the Kara Bridge for incoming vehicles inbound Lagos at that hour.

“Five persons were involved in the accident with three dead. Two other persons escaped unscathed from the crash.

“Police and Ogun State Fire Service were contacted and the deceased were taken away by their families.”

