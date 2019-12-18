Three die in Ogun auto crash

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday confirmed the death of three persons in a motor accident around Kara Market on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At least four other persons sustained injuries in the auto crash.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Clement Oladele, said the accident occurred at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said a Mazda bus with registration number JJJ-417-XX lost control due to over speeding and, in the process, somersaulted into the bush.

He said: “The bus comprised of eight men, four women and two children.

Two women and a child died, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpse of the victims had been deposited at the State Hospital, Sagamu and FOS morgue in Ipara, Ogun State, while the survivors also received treatment in private hospitals close to the scene of the accident.”

