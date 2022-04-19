Three die in Taraba market blast

At least three persons were confirmed dead in a bomb explosion at a cattle market in Iware community, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State on Tuesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jalingo, said 19 other persons were injured in the explosion which occurred at a drinking joint inside the market.

He added that the injured victims are receiving treatment at various health centres in the community.

“Security operatives had been deployed to the scene to restore normalcy,” the spokesman stated.

