Three Dubai returnees reportedly test positive for COVID-19

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said that three of the 256 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: ”3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them. Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.”

Ripples Nigeria had also reported how Prof Abayomi had earlier claimed that one of the Dubai returnees had died from the covid-19, a claim that was later refuted by the returnees.

The state government had retracted its claim and subsequently apologized.

