Three Dubai returnees reportedly test positive for COVID-19

May 17, 2020
COVID-19: Nine people including foreigner discharged in Lagos
The Lagos State Government on Sunday said that three of the 256 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: ”3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them. Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.”

Ripples Nigeria had also reported how Prof Abayomi had earlier claimed that one of the Dubai returnees had died from the covid-19, a claim that was later refuted by the returnees.

The state government had retracted its claim and subsequently apologized.

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

