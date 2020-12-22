Latest Metro

Three feared dead as Customs, Ogun youth clash

December 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Three persons are feared dead after being hit by stray bullets reportedly fired by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

One of the victims, Sola, was reportedly shot while riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday.

Operatives of the Ogun Customs had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Command, Ahmed Oloyede, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

