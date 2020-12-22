Three feared dead as Customs, Ogun youth clash

Three persons are feared dead after being hit by stray bullets reportedly fired by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
One of the victims, Sola, was reportedly shot while riding a motorcycle.
The incident happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday.
Read also: OGUN: Irate youths set customs vehicle ablaze
Operatives of the Ogun Customs had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities.
The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Command, Ahmed Oloyede, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.
- South Korea bans gatherings of five or more over covid-19 scare - December 22, 2020
- Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau flaunts fighters in Lake Chad in new video - December 22, 2020
- Gunmen abduct university student in Jigawa, demand N50m ransom - December 22, 2020