Three feared dead as Customs, Ogun youth clash

Three persons are feared dead after being hit by stray bullets reportedly fired by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

One of the victims, Sola, was reportedly shot while riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday.

Read also: OGUN: Irate youths set customs vehicle ablaze

Operatives of the Ogun Customs had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Command, Ahmed Oloyede, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions