Three feared dead as gunmen attack vigilante office, police station in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

News
Three feared dead as gunmen attack vigilante office, police station in Anambra
Residents of Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State were thrown into fear when seven unknown gunmen inclusive of a woman attacked the vigilante outfit in the community around 7 pm on Sunday, killed two operatives, and set the facility and their vehicles ablaze.
Also, the gunmen attacked the Ozubulu police station and set a Toyota Corolla parked outside the station ablaze.
Speaking with Ripples Nigeria, an indigene of the community who preferred anonymity, said residents who were around the facility took to their heels when the gunmen came, shooting sporadically.
According to the indigene, the unknown gunmen, six men and a lady came in a Toyota Sienna bus around past 6:40 pm and opened fire on the vigilante members, killing two, while a stray bullet hit an unidentified boy.
He said, “The unknown gunmen came in a Toyota Sienna around 6:40 pm and started shooting at the vigilante.
READ ALSO: Officers scamper for safety as gunmen attack another police station in Akwa Ibom
“They killed two vigilante members. One of the vigilante members killed was their Second-in-Command. The gunmen made sure that the two vigilante members died before they proceeded to the police station. However, a stray bullet hit an unidentified boy who is believed dead.
“When the gunmen got to the police station, the gate of the station was locked. I believe the officers in the station had gotten information and fled. The gunmen who were unmasked jumped the fence of the station opened the gate and drove in. When they didn’t find anyone, they left but on their way out, they set a Toyota Corolla parked outside the station ablaze.”
Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said the attack on the vigilante office occurred around 7.00 p.m.
“The hoodlums who came with a Toyota Sienna vehicle and motorcycles started shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, two yet unidentified persons sustained gunshot injuries,” Ikenga said.
According to Ikenga, no police officer sustained any injury during the attack on the police station, while the police building is secure and safe.
“The hoodlums in a bid to escape set ablaze a Toyota Corolla parked not very far from the station. An investigation is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act. However, normalcy has been restored in the area,” he added.
It would be recalled that last week, two police officers were killed during an attack on the Obosi Police station, Idemili North local government area of the state, while the station and two operational vehicles were set ablaze.
However, the government had accused the proscribed IPOB, and its security outfit (ESN) of the attacks, while the group denied being responsible.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Oshoala wins Spanish women’s league title with Barca Ladies
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates have been crowned champions of the Spanish women’s league. Barcelona were...
Table Tennis Federation stakes N4.5m on National Championships
The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has staked N4.5m for the 2021 National Championships taking place on May 18 to...
Latest Tech News
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...