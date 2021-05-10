Three feared dead as gunmen attack vigilante office, police station in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Residents of Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State were thrown into fear when seven unknown gunmen inclusive of a woman attacked the vigilante outfit in the community around 7 pm on Sunday, killed two operatives, and set the facility and their vehicles ablaze.

Also, the gunmen attacked the Ozubulu police station and set a Toyota Corolla parked outside the station ablaze.

Speaking with Ripples Nigeria, an indigene of the community who preferred anonymity, said residents who were around the facility took to their heels when the gunmen came, shooting sporadically.

According to the indigene, the unknown gunmen, six men and a lady came in a Toyota Sienna bus around past 6:40 pm and opened fire on the vigilante members, killing two, while a stray bullet hit an unidentified boy.

He said, “The unknown gunmen came in a Toyota Sienna around 6:40 pm and started shooting at the vigilante.

“They killed two vigilante members. One of the vigilante members killed was their Second-in-Command. The gunmen made sure that the two vigilante members died before they proceeded to the police station. However, a stray bullet hit an unidentified boy who is believed dead.

“When the gunmen got to the police station, the gate of the station was locked. I believe the officers in the station had gotten information and fled. The gunmen who were unmasked jumped the fence of the station opened the gate and drove in. When they didn’t find anyone, they left but on their way out, they set a Toyota Corolla parked outside the station ablaze.”

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said the attack on the vigilante office occurred around 7.00 p.m.

“The hoodlums who came with a Toyota Sienna vehicle and motorcycles started shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, two yet unidentified persons sustained gunshot injuries,” Ikenga said.

According to Ikenga, no police officer sustained any injury during the attack on the police station, while the police building is secure and safe.

“The hoodlums in a bid to escape set ablaze a Toyota Corolla parked not very far from the station. An investigation is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act. However, normalcy has been restored in the area,” he added.

It would be recalled that last week, two police officers were killed during an attack on the Obosi Police station, Idemili North local government area of the state, while the station and two operational vehicles were set ablaze.

However, the government had accused the proscribed IPOB, and its security outfit (ESN) of the attacks, while the group denied being responsible.

By Victor Uzoho

