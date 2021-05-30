 Three foreign firms eye stakes in $15bn Dangote Refinery | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Three foreign firms eye stakes in $15bn Dangote Refinery

Published

3 hours ago

on

Three foreign oil companies have expressed interest in Dangote Refinery.

The Executive Director of Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, said the firms are from the West and the Middle East.

Edwin said the interested firms are involved in trading and crude oil production, adding that they are specifically looking to secure crude supply agreements, a similar goal to that pursued by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said: “As part of the collaboration, they (companies) want a 20 percent minority stake in Dangote refinery so they can sell their crude.”

READ ALSO:Dangote refinery to sell refined crude to Nigeria in naira – Emefiele

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that NNPC is presently in talks with Dangote for 20 percent refinery stake

According to the report, the 20 percent stake will provide the corporation with a minority stake in the refinery, which is expected to produce 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

The $15 billion refinery will produce 50 million litres of gasoline and 15 million litres of diesel per day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...