Metro
Three friends in police net for torturing 22-year-old to death over missing iPhone
Three friends have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating a 22-year-old man, Tunji George to death over a missing iPhone 6.
According to reports, the victim was tortured to death by the men, identified as Felix Sunday, Shomuye Musa and Oluwatobi Michael in a hotel at Iyana Iyesi, Onipanu, Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, adfing that the suspects were arrested following a report by the deceased’s sister, Bola George, at the Onipanu divisional police headquarters.
According to the PPRO, George claimed that her brother was alleged to have stolen an iPhone 6 at the Keke Hotel, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, adding that he was tied with a rope and tortured.
Oyeyemi said: “Having realised that the victim was about giving up the ghost, the suspects quickly rushed him to a hospital. But before they got to the hospital, the victim had kicked the bucket.
Read also: KATSINA: Women alleged to be girlfriends of bandits in Police custody
“Upon the report, the Onipanu DPO, CSP Bamidele Job, mobilised his men and moved to the scene, where two of the suspects were apprehended, while the remaining one was arrested in the hotel where the incident happened.
“On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they strongly suspected the deceased as the person who stole the iPhone 6, and in order to recover the said phone from him, they decided to torture him, not knowing that it would result in his death.
“The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary, Ota, for an autopsy.”
