Three herdsmen killed, four injured in Kaduna reprisal attacks

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the killing of three Fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack by unidentified persons in the Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada communities of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Monday, Aruwan said the attackers invaded the villages on Sunday night and attacked the Fulani herdsmen, killing three of them and injuring four others in the process.

“According to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area.

“The reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents were killed, identified as Bayero Wake, Isah Usman (the Ardo’s brother), and Abu Usman (the Ardo’s mother)

“Four other residents were injured. They are Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo Muazu Ori and Ibrahim Mohammed

“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety.

“Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments.

“The Kaduna State acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with sadness, and decried the spiral of killings and reprisals in the area.

“She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. She also wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

“The acting Governor appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on search and rescue operations.”

