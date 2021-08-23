News
Three herdsmen killed, four injured in Kaduna reprisal attacks
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the killing of three Fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack by unidentified persons in the Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada communities of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.
In a statement on Monday, Aruwan said the attackers invaded the villages on Sunday night and attacked the Fulani herdsmen, killing three of them and injuring four others in the process.
Part of the statement sighted by Ripples Nigeria reads:
“According to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area.
“The reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents were killed, identified as Bayero Wake, Isah Usman (the Ardo’s brother), and Abu Usman (the Ardo’s mother)
“Four other residents were injured. They are Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo Muazu Ori and Ibrahim Mohammed
READ ALSO: Fresh ‘herdsmen’ attack in southern Kaduna village leaves 21 people dead
“One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety.
“Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on further developments.
“The Kaduna State acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, received the report with sadness, and decried the spiral of killings and reprisals in the area.
“She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and sent condolences to their families. She also wished the injured victims a quick recovery.
“The acting Governor appealed for calm and urged residents to desist from reprisal killings while security agencies carry on search and rescue operations.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...