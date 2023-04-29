Three injured as Israeli air strikes target Hezbollah fighters in Syria

An early Saturday Israeli air strike targeting a site near the Syrian city of Homs had three civilians wounded, Syrian state media has reported.

“At around 00:50 (2150 GMT)… the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs.

“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” SANA reported, adding that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the missiles.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said Israeli missiles destroyed a munitions depot belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah at the Dabaa military airport in the countryside of Homs province.

According to the war monitor, there were “loud explosions as the munitions in the depot blew up, with fires seen burning at the site”.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes into Syria during more than a decade of civil war in the country, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

Though Israel hardly comments on strikes carried out in Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.

