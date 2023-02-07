Three internet fraudsters sentenced to community service in Abuja

Three Internet fraudsters have been sentenced to community service in Abuja following their arraignment for fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abuja Zonal Command.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EFCC said the Federal High Court in the nation’s capital gave the sentence on Monday.

The three culprits, Victor Joseph, Mohammed Edogi Mohammed and Johnson Nifemi, were arraigned on one count each bothering on internet fraud.

The statement noted that Justice A.I. Akobi of the FCT High Court Gwagwalada said the suspects were guilty as charged.

The statement reads: “Three Yahoo Boys Sentenced to Community Service in Abuja The EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command on Monday, February 6, 2023, arraigned three fraud suspects: Victor Joseph, Mohammed Edogi Mohammed and Johnson Nifemi, before Justice A.I. Akobi of the FCT High Court Gwagwalada Abuja on one count charge each, bordering on internet fraud.

“Joseph allegedly pretended to be a marine engineer named Zhang Li and obtained N150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from one Xiao, a Chinese citizen, while Mohammed also posed as a Bryan Alex on various social media apps and obtained N1,500,000 (One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) from LekinElli, Williana and Flavio.

“Nifemi impersonated one John Alpha, an American engineer and defrauded one Jane Appado, a United States of America citizen of $170 (One hundred and seventy US Dollars).”

