Three kidnap victims freed in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Three kidnap victims have regained their freedom in Ogun State, an official disclosed.

The police in Ogun State said they have rescued three victims of a kidnap syndicate who were abducted

The victims identified as Jibril Afolabi, Amusat Taofeek, and Balikis Mohammed were kidnapped along the Siun-Ajura road in Ogere Remo area of the state.

Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Friday, said they were travelling from Ilorin to Owode Egbado when some gunmen stopped them and dragged them into the bush while other passengers escaped.

Mr Oyeyemi said the rescue operation was made possible via a combined effort with the local vigilantes and hunters, adding that no ransom was paid.

