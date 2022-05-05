Three killed, 11 injured in Gombe clash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in a clash between two rival groups suspected to be supporters of political parties in Gombe State on Wednesday evening.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, said the clash ensued between the two groups during the Sallah Durbar procession in the state capital.

He added that the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

Abubakar said: “Yes, there was a clash between two youth rival groups late Wednesday. The command is on top of the situation. Normalcy has been restored in the affected area as people are going about their legitimate businesses.

“14 people were involved in the clash out of which three were confirmed dead while 11 others were wounded and receiving treatment at the hospital in Gombe.”

