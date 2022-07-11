Three killed, 28 injured as Russian strikes hit Ukrainian school, residential building

Three civilians have been killed with 28 others injured after Russian airstrikes hit a school and a residential building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, early Monday, according to the Ukraine military.

A Ukrainian government, quoting the governor of the Kharkiv region,

Oleh Syneihubov, said on Telegram that the missile strikes which also included one that landed near warehouse facilities, were launched against civilian targets, calling the attacks “absolute terrorism.”

But emergency services personnel said there may be as many as two dozen people trapped in the rubble, and that they had made voice contact with several.

Read also:Russian soldiers capture own commander to stop him escaping war front

The strikes came after a Russian rocket attack on a five-story apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday killed at least 15 people.

The Chasiv Yar attack was the latest strike in recent weeks that left many civilian casualties, the government official said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now