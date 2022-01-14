Three killed as ISWAP insurgents reportedly attack Chibok community in Borno

Members of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) reportedly killed three persons during an attack on Kautikari village, Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State Friday evening.

Residents told journalists the insurgents stormed the community at 6:45 p.m. and started firing sporadically.

They also set fire on buildings and took away food items from the community.

Many of the residents hid in the bushes during the attack that lasted two hours.

Chibok gained global recognition on April 14, 2014, following the abduction of more than 100 students from a college in the area by Boko Haram insurgents.

