Three killed, dozens injured in Ivory Coast post-election clashes

Three people have been confirmed dead and a dozen others injured in post-election clashes as opposition members butt heads with security forces in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election for a controversial third term.

Reports say the three victims were killed and others were injured on Tuesday in an opposition stronghold in the south-central town of M’Batto.

The clashes were reported as loyalists to opposition candidate Pascal Affi N’Guessan, who was arrested on Friday trooped the streets of the south-central town demanding his release.

Mr N’Guessan is facing charges of terrorism and sedition after rejecting President Ouattara’s re-election.

Reports say several opposition leaders also face charges of terrorism and sedition after rejecting President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election.

They say he violated the constitution by seeking a third term but President Ouattara has defended his decision, saying a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate, meaning he could run again.

