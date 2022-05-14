Three killed in Ebonyi shop collapse

At least three persons were confirmed dead when the roof of a shop collapsed at Eke Aja Market in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The state’s Governor, Dave Umahi, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, sympathised with the families of the deceased.

He also directed security agencies to investigate the cause of the building collapse.

The statement read: “The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has received with rude shock the disturbing and unfortunate news of the toppling of a part of the roof of one of the shades at the Ekeaja Market, Uburu which resulted in the loss of about three lives while two others were hospitalised.

“As mortals, we can not question God but we pray fervently for God Almighty to grant the victims rest in his bosom and comfort their families.

“We, however, pray that God Almighty grants the hospitalized survivors quick recovery and reintegration with their families.

“I, therefore, implore our security agencies to work with the Engineers at the Ministry of Works and the contractor of the project to immediately mobilize for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident to discover the causes of the ugly occurrence as a way of averting reoccurrence.”

