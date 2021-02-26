Three major Ellah Lakes stakeholders to sell off shares amid non-compliance with NSE rule | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Three major Ellah Lakes stakeholders to sell off shares amid non-compliance with NSE rule
Three substantial stakeholders in Ellah Lakes are planning to sell part of their shares in the oil palm company as Ellah Lakes nears deadline of non-compliance of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rule.
Ellah Lakes is a listed company on the Nigerian capital market main board. On the main board category, companies are expected to have 20 percent of their shares owned by the public or have 20 percent of their shares free float (available for public purchase).
But since the company merged with Telluria Limited, it had struggled to attain the 20 percent height, as the merger led to the consolidation of Ellah Lakes shares, dragging it down to 13 percent, a statement to investors disclosed.
The number has, however, climbed to 14.55 percent, but Ellah Lakes is struggling to free up shares to meet the listing requirements since the merger occured in June 2019. The deadline to meet the NSE requirements is March 15, 2021.
READ ALSO: CBO Capital, Blackman acquire stakes in Ellah Lakes
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the struggle to end it’s free float deficiency seem to be over, as CBO Capital Partners, Blackman & Co, Osaro Oyegun have pledged to sell part of their shares, a total of 25 percent, to enable Ellah Lakes complete the 20 percent free float requirement.
The 20 percent free float will increase Ellah Lakes outstanding share value to N20 billion from the current N1.23 billion. As of July 2020, CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. account for 28.20 percent and 16.92 percent of stake respectively in Ellah Lakes, while Oyegun has 4.7 percent.
But note that amid the struggle to meet up with NSE’s free float listing requirement, CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. had purchased more shares earlier this month – so if they are going to sell-off, it will be the recently purchased shares, having little impact on their previously held stakes.
Ripples Nigeria reported in February 4, that CBO Capital purchased a total of shares worth N112,000 while Blackman & Co’s purchased share value was pegged at N68,200.
While commenting on the decision of the three shareholders to sell-off part of their holdings in Ellah Lakes, the company Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi, factored it to meeting the deadline and raising funds.
“We are working towards compliance, and we fully expect that we can achieve this by the deadline of 15th March 2021, so as to galvanize and encourage liquidity in the shares of Ellah lakes Plc.” Mordi said
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...