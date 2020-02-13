Latest Metro

Three men arrested for stealing head of buried neighbour

February 13, 2020
Waidi Soremi, a 25 years old with two of his friends have been apprehended for allegedly stealing the head of a dead neighbor, Taiwo Mesioye.

The three men were said to have carried out the act in their eagerness to make money and escape from the poor condition life.

The suspect revealed that he and his cohorts visited the area around 12 midnight and finished their mission around 3a.m.

Reports indicate that the suspect was arrested alongside two of his childhood friends, Samson Erinle, 25, and Taiwo Erinle, 23.

He said he got the idea of getting rich quick when he stumbled on his late herbalist father’s book which he introduced to Samson who had just completed his Islamic studies.

However, Samson, also known as Alfa, while going through the book took special interest in the aspect of money-making ritual.

They said the opportunity to make money fast came when Mesioye, died in their area and the suspects graced the funeral, after which Alfa informed them that it was time for them to get out of poverty by stealing Mesioye’s head.

Mesioye was recently buried on Aboaba Street, Itori-Oke, Ewekoro, Ogun state.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

