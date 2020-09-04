Three men burnt to death in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were on Friday burnt to death in an accident involving a pick-up van around Danco filling station on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Umar said the crash which occurred at 4:37 p.m. was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control by the driver of the pick-up van.

According to him, the van was on top speed when it lost control, hit a truck in its front and immediately burst into flame.

READ ALSO: Three die in Ogun auto crash

The sector commander told journalists that five men were involved in the accident, with one person seriously wounded and three others burnt to death.

He said: “One vehicle was involved; a pick-up van with no registration number on it.

”The suspected cause of the lone crash is excessive speeding which led to the loss of control and the van hit a truck in his front and immediately went into flame.”

The FRSC official said the injured victim had been taken to Idera Hospital in Sagamu for medical attention while the remains of the dead persons were deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Join the conversation

Opinions