Three men in court for alleged assault on police officer

December 8, 2020
﻿Three men identified as Aderemi Adegoke, Adekunle Adegoke and Rasaq Okemakinde, who allegedly assaulted a policeman to evade arrest, were on Tuesday arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adegoke, 59; Adegoke 22 and Okemakinde, 30, who pealded not guilty are facing a six-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace, wilful damage and assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 16 at 4.00 p.m. at No. 21 Bajomo St., Ahamadiya, Ikeja.

Raji said that the defendants carried out the assault on a police officer identified as ASP Olumide Oshipoye while he was discharging his lawful duties.

He also said that aside assaulting the police officer, they damaged a Tecno phone worth N42,000, and carried an Elepac generator, belonging to Mr David Odimba over an undisclosed argument they had.

“Odimba reported the defendants to the police, but they resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

“The defendants prevented the ASP and three other police officers from discharging their duties,” the prosecutor said.

Raji said that the offences contravened Sections 117, 168, 172,173, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates three years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum adjourning the case until Dec. 16.

