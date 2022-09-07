Three million IDPs to vote in 2023 elections –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the estimated three million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) would vote in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Commission, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting on the 2022 Revised Framework and Regulations for Voting by IDPs.

Explaining that the revised framework had taken into consideration various developments since the last review and validation in 2018, it added that it will display voter register all over the country once it completes the ongoing Automated Biometric Identification System to remove all double and ineligible registrants.

According to Prof. Yakubu: “The policy was to ensure that no eligible Nigerian is left out of the electoral process on account of displacement, disability or other circumstances that may limit citizens’ participation in the electoral process.

“One of such developments is the increased number of IDPs as a result of widespread insecurity nationwide.

“Secondly, to incorporate not only the displaced citizens arising from armed conflicts but also natural emergencies such as flooding.

“Thirdly, to align the framework with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, specifically Section 24(1) which empowers the Commission to ensure that, as far as practicable, no Nigerian is disenfranchised on account of displacement by emergencies. Finally, to align the framework with the national policy on internally displaced persons 2021.”

The electoral body noted that there was also a need for strong collaboration with relevant stakeholders for voter education and sensitisation of IDPs.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

