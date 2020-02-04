Three months after abduction, police find body of UNIZIK staff in shallow grave

The Nigerian Police has discovered the body of the slain staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Engr. Emeka Chiaghana, in a shallow grave where he was buried.

Chiaghana was abducted on October 25, 2019, at his house in Nibo, Awka South local government area of the state by unknown gunmen.

He had remained missing until his body was found in a shallow grave in Mbaukwu, Awka North local government area of the state.

The police had in December last year arrested three persons in connection with the engineer’s abduction. One of the suspects reportedly led the police to where the body of the deceased was dumped in the shallow grave.

READ ALSO: Police confirm 26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed in Plateau attacks

The state police command spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the development in a statement, said two of the suspects that escaped with bullet wounds during gun duel with the police had been declared wanted.

Join the conversation

Opinions