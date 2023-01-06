Three months after notice, Nigerian govt advises undocumented citizens to leave Equitorial Guinea immediately

The Nigerian Government has advised its citizens who are undocumented in Equatorial Guinea and can’t renew their permit to vacate the country immediately in compliance to the advisory issued by the government to avoid sanctions.

In a statement on Friday issued by Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Commission said the advice was necessary following a letter by the government of Equatorial Guinea on October 17, 2022, advising undocumented foreigners in their country to leave voluntarily or face government sanction.

“The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has been drawn to a letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the above-mentioned subject matter,” the statement said.

Read also:Nigerian govt destroying businesses with excessive taxes —NECA

“A report by the Government of Equatorial Guinea on October 17, 2022, was issued, advising undocumented foreigners in their country to leave voluntarily or face government sanction.

“According to the report, this is aimed at curbing elements of sabotage and creating stability in the country of Equatorial Guinea.

“The letter also stated that obtaining one or two-year residence permit by foreigners goes between $410 and $620.

“As a Commission committed to the welfare of its citizens, we advise that Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea should renew their permit if possible, or apply to come back home to Nigeria, if undocumented, to avoid sanctions by the Government of Equatorial Guinea,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now