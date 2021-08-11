International
Three more Afghan provincial capitals fall to Taliban
In another round of onslaught, Taliban forces seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, its media report said on Wednesday.
The recent capture of strategic cities in the war-torn country put nine of the nation’s 34 provinces in the insurgents’ hands a few weeks after the withdrawal of United States troops from the country.
Media reports state that the fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west has put increasing pressure on the country’s central government to stem the tide of the advance.
While Kabul itself has not been directly threatened in the advance, the Taliban offensive continues to stretch Afghan security forces now largely fighting against the insurgents on their own.
READ ALSO: Taliban takes complete control of Afghan north as residents hide indoors
A lawmaker from Kheradmand, Hujatullah Kheradmand, who confirmed the fall of the province to journalists, said the Taliban had taken over his province while the people have become helpless as the government security forces have become helpless.
The insurgents had earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week, including Kunduz in Kunduz province, one of the country’s largest cities.
After a 20-year Western military mission and billions of dollars spent training and shoring up Afghan forces, many are at odds to explain why the regular forces have collapsed, fleeing the battle sometimes by the hundreds.
The success of the Taliban blitz has added urgency to the need to restart the long-stalled talks in Qatar that could end the fighting and move Afghanistan toward an inclusive interim administration but the insurgents have so far refused to return to the negotiating table.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...