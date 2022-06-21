Three more senators dump APC

Three Senators elected on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The senators – Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North) confirmed the exit from the party in separate letters read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at Tuesday’s plenary.

While Kaita and Alimikhena had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gumau moved to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The development came just two weeks after the former Senate Majority Leader, Yayaha Abdullahi, dumped the party for the PDP.

The defection of the lawmakers brought down the number of APC senators in the upper legislative chamber from 70 to 67.

