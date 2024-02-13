Politics
Three new senators sworn In during Senate Plenary
Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three newly elected senators during plenary session.
The new lawmakers represent different regions and political parties, further diversifying the composition of the upper legislative chamber.
Welcoming New Faces:
The three senators taking their oaths were:
Prince Pam Mwadkon (Action Democratic Party, Plateau North): Mwadkon brings his experience and perspective from the north-central region to the Senate.
Professor Anthony Ani (All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi South): Professor Ani adds his academic background and expertise to the Senate, representing the southeastern state of Ebonyi.
Mustapha Musa (All Progressives Congress, Yobe East): Senator Musa joins the upper house from the northeastern state of Yobe, contributing his voice to national debates.
The oath-taking ceremony, administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze, took place at approximately 11:41 am. This formal induction marks the official commencement of the new senators’ legislative duties and responsibilities.
