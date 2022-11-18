Three Nigerians shot dead in South Africa’s intra-community violence

The Nigerian Consulate in South Africa has confirmed that three Nigerians were shot and killed between November 14 and 17 in South Africa.

A statement by the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg on Friday, revealed that the killings of the Nigerians in Durban, was as a “result of intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed.”

“The Consulate General of Nigeria is saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN),” the statement said.

READ ALSO:15 suspects charged in South Africa over fraud in Nelson Mandela‘s funeral

“Preliminary accounts indicate that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November 2022 due to intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed. This is a source of grave concern to the Mission and well-meaning Nigerians.”

The Consulate General who commiserated with families of victims of the latest killings, appealed to members of the Nigerian community in Durban and in the country as a whole, to eschew violence and any action that could lead to a degeneration of the current situation.

It also urged the community to be law-abiding and refer all disputes to relevant law-enforcement agencies for assistance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now