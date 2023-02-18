News
Three officers dead as gunmen attack another police station in Anambra
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed three police officers during an attack on a station in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
He said the attackers stormed the police station in sophisticated weapons, shot sporadically, and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to gain entrance into the facility.
Tochukwu said: “Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday attacked a police station in Ogi, Idemili North LGA, and killed three of our officers. The incident was not a bomb explosion as claimed in several quarters.
“The attackers came in sophisticated weapons shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Some buildings in the police facility were affected.”
More than 50 police officers had been killed and several facilities destroyed by criminals in Anambra and other states in the South-East since February 2021.
