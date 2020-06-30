Three out of every five covid-19 deaths are people above 50 –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has urged Nigerians to take precautions to protect the elderly ones among them.

According to NCDC, Nigerians can protect their older relatives by ensuring they wear a face mask in public, practice hand/respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others.

The center stated this as it disclosed that three out of every five Nigerians who die from COVID-19 pandemic were those more than 50 years of age.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, @NCDCgov, the centre wrote:

“3 out of every 5 Nigerians who die from #COVID19 are more than 50 years old

“Take precautions to protect your older relatives by wearing a face mask in public, practicing hand/respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres from others.”

The recorded cases of the pandemic in Nigeria rose to 25,133 and a total death of 573 in the update NCDC released Monday night.

