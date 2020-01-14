Latest Metro

Three PDP members die in auto crash on way to Supreme Court

January 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State died on Monday in an auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The PDP Organising Secretary in Kano, Sunusi Sirajo Kwankwaso, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said the victims were on their way to Abuja where the Supreme Court was expected to deliver judgment on the governorship election dispute between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his PDP challenger, Abba Yusuf, when the accident occurred.

The secretary told journalists the car conveying the affected members to Abuja had a head-on collision with a truck heading in the opposite direction.

According to him, the three victims – Faisal, Hassan, and Abba – were members of the Kwankwasiyya political movement in the state.

He said two other persons were seriously wounded in the accident.

