Politics
Three PDP senators formally announce move to join APC
Three senators on Wednesday formally announced that they had dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The senators who had their letter read at plenary on Wednesday were the Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North); and Lawal Anka (Zamfara West).
This was made public by Senate President Ahmad Lawan who read their letters of defection during plenary on Wednesday.
Amongst the reasons given by the lawmakers for their resignation was an internal crisis, tyranny, and leadership failure within the PDP.
The defection letter by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara West) reads: “I hereby inform Your Excellency and my Distinguished Colleagues of my decision to move from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress Party.”
“The decision is necessitated by the endemic crisis that engulfed the Zamfara State Chapter of the PDP, which led the national body to dissolve the State Exco of the party.
READ ALSO: PDP Committee threatens action against ‘illegal LG executives’ in Niger
“This has negatively impacted effective representation of my constituents. Being a representative of my people, and having consulted widely with them, I decided to defect from the crises-ridden party to a more formidable and peaceful party, the APC.”
Deputy Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), on his part, said his defection was informed by the crises in the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP.
Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) said his decision to resign from the PDP was due to the implosion within the party.
The lawmaker accused the leadership of the party of fostering tyranny, arbitrariness, and intolerance.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....