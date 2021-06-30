Three PDP senators formally announce move to join APC

Three senators on Wednesday formally announced that they had dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senators who had their letter read at plenary on Wednesday were the Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North); Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North); and Lawal Anka (Zamfara West).

This was made public by Senate President Ahmad Lawan who read their letters of defection during plenary on Wednesday.

Amongst the reasons given by the lawmakers for their resignation was an internal crisis, tyranny, and leadership failure within the PDP.

The defection letter by the Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara West) reads: “I hereby inform Your Excellency and my Distinguished Colleagues of my decision to move from the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress Party.”

“The decision is necessitated by the endemic crisis that engulfed the Zamfara State Chapter of the PDP, which led the national body to dissolve the State Exco of the party.

READ ALSO: PDP Committee threatens action against ‘illegal LG executives’ in Niger

“This has negatively impacted effective representation of my constituents. Being a representative of my people, and having consulted widely with them, I decided to defect from the crises-ridden party to a more formidable and peaceful party, the APC.”

Deputy Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), on his part, said his defection was informed by the crises in the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP.

Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) said his decision to resign from the PDP was due to the implosion within the party.

The lawmaker accused the leadership of the party of fostering tyranny, arbitrariness, and intolerance.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions