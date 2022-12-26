International
Three people, including two children dead as tourist boat capsizes in Ecuador
Ecuadorian coast guards have confirmed the death of three people including two young children, when a tourist boat capsized in central Ecuador on Sunday.
The coast guard officials, in a statement on Monday, said they were investigating what caused the capsizing of the boat on the Colta Lagoon, in the Andean province of Chimborazo around 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of Quito.
Read also:17 Haitian refugees fleeing to the US die as boat capsizes off Bahamas
The South American country’s Integrated Security Service, ECU-911, in a statement, said among the deceased were a five-month-old newborn, a three-year-old minor and a 53-year-old woman.
The coast guards said about 40 other passengers were rescued from the lagoon by a search and rescue crew.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...