Three people, including two children dead as tourist boat capsizes in Ecuador

Ecuadorian coast guards have confirmed the death of three people including two young children, when a tourist boat capsized in central Ecuador on Sunday.

The coast guard officials, in a statement on Monday, said they were investigating what caused the capsizing of the boat on the Colta Lagoon, in the Andean province of Chimborazo around 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of Quito.

Read also:17 Haitian refugees fleeing to the US die as boat capsizes off Bahamas

The South American country’s Integrated Security Service, ECU-911, in a statement, said among the deceased were a five-month-old newborn, a three-year-old minor and a 53-year-old woman.

The coast guards said about 40 other passengers were rescued from the lagoon by a search and rescue crew.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now