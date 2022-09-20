Three people killed as herders invade Gov Ortom’s home town

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of three persons who were killed on Sunday following an attack by suspected herders in Ngban community in the Guma Local Government Area, the hometown of Samuel Ortom, the Governor of the state.

Catherine Anene, the Police spokesperson in the state confirmed the attack on Monday.

Read also: Injustice meted to Wike must be addressed —Gov Ortom

According to her, “Three persons were killed in an attack at Guma. The corpses have been taken to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, while investigation is ongoing.”

It was gathered that who the attack occured around 4pm on Sunday, when suspected herders invaded the Ngbea area under Nyiev council ward of the Guma LGA.

At least 13 people have been killed in Tse Numgbera, Umella, Yogbo and Ukohol in Guma LGA of the state in the last three weeks.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now