International
Three people killed, many injured as tornado batters Louisiana
Not less than three people have died and a score of others were left injured in the past 24 hours as a tornado raged across the South of Louisiana in the United States with severe weather carving a path of destruction, before touching down in New Orleans on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said.
The Weather service said the tornado debris signature was evident on radar and numerous power flashes were seen on tower cameras as the storm moved through the eastern portion of the city.
“This is one of three tornado reports across the New Orleans metro in the last two hours.
“The weather service has not issued a report with details on the path of the tornado yet, but the hardest hit areas were from Gretna to Arabi in Louisiana,” it said.
