Three people killed, many injured in Austria terror attack

No fewer than three persons have been killed in six different locations by terrorists in Vienna, the Austrian capital.

The police in the European country said two males, and one female died while 15 others were “severally” injured including a police officer.

The attack began at about 8 p.m. on Monday, when several men armed with rifles opened fire, starting outside the city’s main synagogue, AlJazeera reports.

One of the suspected gunmen, identified as an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group sympathiser, was shot dead by police who said they were searching for at least one more assailant still at large

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the attackers were “very well prepared” and “very well equipped, with automatic weapons.”

He vowed that the police would deal with the perpetrators of the attack and that Austria would not bow to terrorism.

