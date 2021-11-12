Business
Three-phase meter now costs N109,684, single N58,661 as Nigerian govt announces fresh price hike
The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has increased the price of pre-paid meters in the country.
In a circular with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, titled: “Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations,” the commission increased the price of single-phase and three-phase meters by N13,766 and N26,829 respectively.
The circular which was addressed to the managing directors of the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCoS) was made available to journalists on Friday.
The new price regime, according to the circular, will take effect on November 15.
The price of a single-phase meter was increased from the current N44,896.17 to N58,661.69.
NERC also increased the price of a three-phase meter from N82,855.19 to N109,684.36.
