Three police officers detained over suspect’s death in Kebbi

Three police officers in Kebbi State have been detained over the death of a suspect, Abubakar Auwal, in custody.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the suspect was detained following a report of stolen trailer rims at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jega on April 15.

The statement read: “The deceased, Abubakar Auwal, was arrested as a suspect in the case.

“While the investigation was ongoing, Auwal reportedly collapsed in custody on the morning of April 16 and was rushed to the General Hospital in Jega.

“He was pronounced dead later that night at approximately 10:00 p.m.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, immediately ordered a discreet investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Preliminary findings led to the detention of three officers believed to be culpable in the incident. In addition, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the affected station has been issued a query and redeployed.

“The Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.

“The actions of a few do not represent the values of the Force, and disciplinary measures are being taken to ensure accountability.”

